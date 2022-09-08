NEWS AND OPINION:

A certain former first lady has been busy these days. Melania Trump has penned an op-ed for Fox News titled “Education is the key to innovation and individual exceptionalism” which details her efforts to help foster children and draw attention to the state of education in the U.S.

“According to the National Foster Youth Institute, only 50% of foster children finish high school, and only 3% of former foster children obtain a college degree. 20% of children in foster care will become homeless after aging out of the system, and only half will have gainful employment by the age of 24,” she wrote.

Mrs. Trump also called for renewed interests in the “basics of learning” plus “time management and problem solving skills.”

There is some history to her interest as well.

Mrs. Trump founded Fostering Our Future in January, which she described as a “Be Best initiative” that secures education opportunities and scholarships for children in foster care.

“Be Best” was the name of her signature public outreach during former President Donald Trump’s time in office. The theme appears to be very much intact — and productive as well.

“Fostering the Future’s first two scholarship recipients commence their college careers as freshmen at Oral Roberts University and Middle Tennessee State University. Both scholars will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to achieving job security in the technology sector. By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately reach financial independence,” Mrs. Trump wrote.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Operation Unicorn.”

This is the official code name for formal and official ceremonial events to mark Thursday’s death of Queen Elizabeth II. There will be 10 days of commemorative events culminating in a state funeral at Westminster Abbey, two minutes of national silence, a service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and burial at King George VI Memorial Chapel, also located in the castle.

Her son became King Charles III and there’s more beyond that.

“Next in line for the throne is Prince William, 39, followed by his children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with William’s brother, Prince Harry, 37, after that. Charles’s wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will officially become Queen Consort,” The Daily Mail noted in a comprehensive overview of what is to come.

“It is not known when Prince Charles’ coronation will be held. But his mother the Queen was crowned 16 months after King George VI died,” the news organization said.

BUSY REPUBLICANS

With two months until the midterm elections, the Republican National Committee reveals it has now made 50 million voter contacts, opened 38 minority community centers, hosted 5,000 events in those centers, secured 45,000 poll workers and watchers, made 65,000 volunteer engagements and hosted 2,700 election integrity training sessions.

“Democrats’ track record of failures is on the ballot. Surging crime, a recession, historic inflation, high gas prices, and an open border — President BIden and the Democrats have made life worse for Americans. In two months, voters will choose commonsense over chaos, security over uncertainty, and vote Democrats out,” advises committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

A PRAYER OF NOTE

Friends of the National World War II Memorial in the nation’s capital report that the organization is leading the effort to add President Franklin Roosevelt’s “D-Day Prayer” to the memorial and restore the “Circle of Remembrance,” a quiet garden located at the site.

The D-Day Prayer will appear on a bronze plaque held by granite piers, recalling Roosevelt’s request to Americans on live radio to join him in prayer for the safety of American troops landing in Normandy, France. The date was June 6, 1944.

The organization says the project will be complete in December; it includes the addition of the plaque and the new garden, which was designed by landscape architecture firm Oehme, van Sweden & Associates.

Construction is already underway, and the project has received “generous support” — $2 million — from Lilly Endowment. The Grunley Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project.

“This will be an important and meaningful addition that will complete the Memorial, which is visited by nearly 5 million people each year, providing a contemplative space to reflect on and remember the more than 400,000 American souls lost during World War II,” the organization said.

Find the complete prayer at wwiimemorialfriends.org, found under “The Memorial” drop-down menu. And yes, those are two lower case i’s on the website address.

POLL DU JOUR

• 62% of U.S. adults think that the U.S. economy is currently in a recession.

• 83% of Republicans, 69% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 57% think the U.S. economy has been weakened by President Biden’s actions.

• 95% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 34% say the economy has been strengthened by his decisions.

• 4% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 9% are unsure about the issue.

• 1% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll of 1236 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 29-Sept. 1.

