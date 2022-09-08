Comedian Kathy Griffin and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparred Wednesday over politics on Twitter, reigniting online debate about whether the U.S. will erupt into a civil war over deep partisan divides.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November,” Ms. Griffin tweeted. “If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.”

Mrs. Greene responded to the liberal celebrity with a post saying that rhetoric “sounds very threatening Kathy.”

“Americans just want their elected leaders to solve the problems that have been shoved into their lives by stupid politicians. Not your civil war,” she wrote. “Instead, tell your governor to increase fossil fuel use so people can have air conditioning.”

The far-right Georgia Republican previously has called for a “national divorce” between red and blue states, and Ms. Griffin previously posed for a picture holding a fake severed head of former President Donald Trump.

The civil war language comes as President Biden has sharpened his campaign attacks against “MAGA Republicans” and supporters of his predecessor, labeling their cause as “semi-fascism” and a threat to democracy.

“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again,” Ms. Griffin said in a subsequent tweet. “Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing.”

A poll last month by The Economist and U.K.-based analytics firm YouGov found that more than 40% of Americans believe a civil war will occur in the next decade, with 55% of “strong Republicans” saying it’s at least somewhat likely.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.