Kellogg’s has a new instant cereal containing dehydrated milk powder, the company announced Thursday.

Now cereal lovers can just add cold water and a stir to get a classic bowl of cold cereal.

According to a survey conducted by Kellogg’s, 68% of adults enjoy cereal, but also prefer breakfast that can be eaten while commuting or transporting children.

Kellogg’s rolled out the new “Instabowls” for their Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks and Raisin Bran crunch brands. The product is currently available at Walmart, with a suggested price per bowl of $1.98.

Each bowl contains a standardized, single-serve portion.

“There has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life’s everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals. We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break,’” Kellogg Company Marketing Director Chris Stolsky said.

To get around the problem of soggy cereal, Kellogg’s created “a proprietary process that essentially evaporates the water off but leaves the milk components there,” Mr. Stolsky told CNN Business.

The bowls are currently only available with dairy milk, with non-dairy milk versions still being developed. Mr. Stolsky said that rehydrating non-dairy milk is more difficult.

Consumers will have to supply their own spoons, as Kellogg’s opted against including disposable spoons to avoid waste.

