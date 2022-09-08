More than seven in 10 Americans favor putting a maximum age limit on elected officials, according to a survey released Thursday that finds people of all political backgrounds and ages think the cap would improve U.S. politics.

The CBS News/YouGov poll says 71% of Democrats like the idea and three-quarters of independents and Republicans favor it.

Picking a maximum age would be difficult. When given some options, the largest share — 40% — said age 70.

The average age of members of Congress is younger than 70 but that threshold would rule out about a third of the Senate, pollsters said.

It would also rule out President Biden, age 79, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is 82.

About a quarter, or 26%, said age 60 should be the limit. Others cited age 80 (18%), 50 (8%) or 90 (2%).

Persons across age groups support the idea of an age limit and respondents believe, by a margin of three to one, that having more older people in elected office would make politics worse.

Given a menu of options, 47% said having more young people in elected office would make politics better while 45% said women, 41% said racial minorities, 32% said LGBT persons and only 12% favored older people.

The survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,085 U.S. adults between Aug. 29 and Aug. 31. The margin of error is 2.6 points.

