Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, her summer residence, Buckingham Palace announced at 6:30 p.m. London time. She was 96 years of age and had reigned for more than 70 years.

Her son, Charles, 73, succeeded her and will be now known as King Charles III — the first British king with that name since the death of Charles II in 1685. Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall, 75, has become queen consort, something the queen had publicly requested the day before her Platinum Jubilee in February.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a Buckingham Palace announcement on Twitter said. “The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

King Charles, in a statement released by the palace, said “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Encomiums to the long-serving monarch poured in from across Britain and around the world as news became known.

No announcement of funeral services has yet been made, but it’s widely known that detailed plans have been in place for the eventuality.

SEE ALSO: Christian faith sustained Queen Elizabeth II throughout her life, times of trouble

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which the modern United Kingdom was built,” Prime Minister Liz Truss — formally appointed just two days ago by Elizabeth in her last official act — said outside of her No. 10 Downing Street office this evening. “She has been our longest-reigning monarch. … She has touched millions of lives around the world. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy,” she added.

The queen’s death came hours after the palace had announced that she had been placed “under medical care” and that her immediate family had been notified of the situation.

Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, were already in Scotland. Their siblings, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, along with Prince William, Elizabeth’s grandson who is now next in line to the throne, all rushed to Aberdeen airport to make the roughly one-hour drive to Balmoral Castle. William’s wife, Catherine, remained at Windsor Castle to look after their three children, who had just started school.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who along with his wife Meghan Markle had stepped away from royal duties in 2020, was in Germany and rushed back to Scotland on Thursday. Sky News reported Harry arrived in Aberdeen after the queen had died.

The day’s rapidly moving events commenced with a midday London time announcement from Buckingham Palace: “Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the statement said.

Elizabeth became queen in February of 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. She has reigned longer than any other monarch in the United Kingdom’s history and celebrated her 70-year Platinum Jubilee this year. Although present for several key events, the queen had to skip many of the celebrations in order to rest. Since last fall, she’s been seen using a cane and was reported to have “mobility issues.”

SEE ALSO: Live updates: Crowd gathers outside Buckingham Palace

Deliberations in Parliament came to a halt Thursday when House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle broke the news moments after Ms. Truss and opposition Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer each received private notes bearing the news.

The Most Rev. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury and the symbolic head of the global Anglican Communion, lauded the late monarch’s commitment to her Christian faith.

“As a faithful Christian disciple, and also Supreme Governor of the Church of England, she lived out her faith every day of her life,” Archbishop Welby said in a statement. “Her trust in God and profound love for God was foundational in how she led her life — hour by hour, day by day,” he added.

The archbishop recalled, “It was my great privilege to meet Her Late Majesty on many occasions. Her clarity of thinking, capacity for careful listening, inquiring mind, humor, remarkable memory and extraordinary kindness invariably left me conscious of the blessing that she has been to us all.”

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.