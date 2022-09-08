Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, was placed “under medical supervision” at her summer residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, multiple media reports said Thursday. Her immediate family has been informed.

Prince Charles, the queen’s son and heir, has arrived via helicopter and Prince William, her grandson and next in succession after the Prince of Wales is “traveling to Balmoral,” according to a notice from Kensington Palace, Sky News and London’s Telegraph newspaper said.

According to The Telegraph, a statement was issued and read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Elizabeth became queen in February of 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. She has reigned longer than any other monarch in the United Kingdom’s history and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year. Although present for several key events, the queen had to skip many of the celebrations in order to rest. Since last fall, she’s been seen using a cane and was reported to have “mobility issues.”

On Tuesday, Elizabeth welcomed her 15th prime minister, Liz Truss, at Balmoral. Numerous observers expressed concern over a “blue patch” visible on her right hand. The next day, it was announced the queen would have to “rearrange” a meeting with the Privy Council, a circle of her closest advisors.

Ms. Truss, via Twitter, expressed her thoughts about the monarch’s condition.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Ms. Truss wrote. “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.