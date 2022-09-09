President Biden on Friday said he plans to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Mr. Biden told reporters of his intent before boarding Air Force One in Ohio.

“I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” he said.

The queen, 96, died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She had reigned for more the 70 years.

President Biden mourned the queen’s death on Thursday by praising her as a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity.”

He said the late queen was instrumental to the “bedrock alliance” between the U.S. and Britain, and he pledged that the close friendship between the two countries would continue under King Charles III.

“The thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief,” Mr. Biden said. “We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.”

On Friday, Mr. Biden said he had not yet spoken with the king.

“I know him,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to him. I did not call him yet.”

