Texas has bused its 10,000th migrant to other regions of the U.S. as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to share the pain of the border surge.

Mr. Abbott announced the milestone Friday, saying 7,900 migrants have been sent to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago.

“The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities,” the governor’s office said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser this week declared an emergency over the influx of migrants, saying the city was straining to handle the thousands it has received.

She blasted Mr. Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who is also busing migrants to the nation’s capital, for sharing the burden. Ms. Bowser also complained that the federal government hasn’t stepped up with cash or other assistance to care for the new arrivals.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.