The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has announced impending changes to the names of five Metro rail stations, to be implemented this Sunday.

White Flint on the Red Line will become North Bethesda, Prince George’s Plaza on the Green and Yellow Lines will become Hyattsville Crossing, Tysons Corner on the Silver Line will be shortened to Tysons, Largo Town Center on the Silver and Blue Lines will become Downtown Largo, and the secondary name for West Falls Church on the Orange Line will be shortened from VT/UVA to solely VT.

“Customers will see immediate changes on digital maps throughout rail stations and on bus displays as well as on wmata.com, Trip Planner, and Next Arrivals. Destination signs on Metrobuses and announcements also will recognize new station names,” WMATA’s website reads.

Changes to physical, static maps will be delayed until the opening of the planned Silver Line stations and the completion of the Potomac Yard station on the Blue and Yellow Lines between the Braddock Road and Reagan National Airport stations.

Once those stations are completed, static maps will be updated gradually systemwide to reflect the cumulative changes to Metro rail service.

Some physical station signage has already been updated at White Flint and Largo Town Center stations.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.