Former President Donald Trump is preparing to deliver a message to the MAGA movement when he appears for arraignment in New York on Tuesday, the Washington Times has learned.

An associate close to Mr. Trump said the former president is likely to hold a press conference following his New York City booking and will communicate to supporters that the indictment is about them, not him.

Mr. Trump has been fine-tuning that message to rally his supporters over the indictment, which is the first criminal charge handed down against a former president.

“The Deep State will use anything at their disposal to shut down the one political movement that puts YOU first,” Mr. Trump said in a social media message soliciting campaign contributions.

Mr. Trump’s supporters believe the indictment will backfire on notoriously liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and propel Mr. Trump to the presidency in 2024. They think it will energizing not just Mr. Trump’s base in the Make America Great Again movement but also a broader coalition of Republicans and independents.

Mr. Bragg’s grand jury on Thursday handed down dozens of charges against Mr. Trump over hush money payments he made in 2016 to adult performers Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Mr. Trump is expected to arrive in New York on Tuesday for an unprecedented perp walk, fingerprinting, mugshot and post-arraignment press conference.

