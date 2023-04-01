A pro-Trump super PAC is rolling out a new ad targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ record supporting cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

The group behind the ad, MAGA, Inc., has plowed more than $1 million into the ad which began airing on Friday, a sign the Florida feud is beginning to gain steam even before Mr. DeSantis has formally entered the 2024 presidential race.

“Think you know Ron DeSantis? Think again,” the narrator says. “In Congress, DeSantis voted three separate times to cut Social Security.”

“The more you see about DeSantis, the more you see he doesn’t share our values,” the narrator says. “He’s not ready to be president.”

The ads are slated to run on Fox News Channel, CNN and Newsmax. MAGA, Inc., spent just over $1.3 million to run the ad for a week, according to AdImpact.

In a Twitter post rolling out the ad, the group says it will “expose the key differences between President Trump and Ron DeSantis that illustrate just how unelectable DeSantis is.”

“President Trump is on the side of the American people when it comes to Social Security and Medicare,” MAGA, Inc. said. “ Ron DeSantis sides with DC establishment insiders.”

Mr. DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.