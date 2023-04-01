A Salvadoran national wanted in Montgomery County, Maryland, on multiple felony sex assault charges was arrested at Dulles International Airport.

Calixto Cabrera, 57, is accused of sex abuse of a minor, sex abuse in the second degree, and sex abuse in the third degree.

Before his incoming flight from El Salvador landed shortly after midnight Friday, Customs and Border Protection identified him as the subject of a Montgomery County warrant.

Upon arrival, Mr. Cabrera was met by CBP officers during primary inspection; the officers ran his fingerprints in a secondary examination, verifying his identity and confirming that he was wanted in Montgomery County.

Mr. Cabrera was then turned over to the custody of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

“Customs and Border Protection is happy to help our law enforcement partners in Montgomery County by capturing an allegedly dangerous person wanted for very serious crimes against minors,” Acting Area Port Director for Washington, D.C. Christine Waugh said.

