Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who received the alleged hush money payment at the center of the Manhattan district attorney’s indictment of Donald Trump, says she is not afraid to take the stand against the former president but worries about violence from his supporters.

Ms. Daniels said she has spoken with prosecutors and told them that she was willing to testify in the upcoming trial, but says they have yet to request that she take the stand.

“Fingers crossed that I do,” she said in an interview with Times Radio on Friday. “I’m not afraid. I have nothing to hide. I look forward to telling everybody what I know.”

“I’ve seen him naked,” she said. “There’s no way he can be scarier with his clothes on.”

Mr. Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury on Thursday on fraud charges related to the 2016 payment to Ms. Daniels who said she had a consensual sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006.

Mr. Trump denies the affair.

The indictment will begin a legal process that will likely require Mr. Trump to go to New York to face the charges.

Mr. Trump, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”

Mr. Trump has on several occasions called on his supporters to protest in the lead-up to his indictment, leading some to accuse the former president of attempting to stoke violence in response to the proceedings.

Ms. Daniels said since the indictment, she has received a rash of threats that are “way more violent and graphic” than she has received in the past.

“People are more desperate and the country is more divided,” she said. “It’s really scary, and people just seem to be getting crazier.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.