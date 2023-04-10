President Biden told Easter revelers on Monday to treat spring as a time when “new seeds are planted” and the future is “filled with unlimited possibilities,” capping the holiday weekend with a hopeful message as he plots his own political future.

Standing on the White House balcony, Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden told families to treat the White House as “your house” during this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll, in which children and families roll Easter eggs through the White House grass with a long spoon.

“What I see looking across the South lawn is a country made up of possibilities,” Mr. Biden said. “Have a wonderful time here at the people’s house, God bless you all.”

Mr. Biden’s remarks mirrored comments he makes at stops around the country, insisting the U.S. is on an optimistic course even as his chief political rival, former President Donald Trump, says the nation is heading into the gutter and needs a course correction.

Mr. Biden, 80, told NBC’s Al Roker earlier in the day that he intended to run for reelection next year.

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Mr. Biden told the “Today” show.

The first couple on Monday was flanked by two costumed Easter bunnies, including one in golden eyeglasses.

Mrs. Biden, a teacher, chose an education theme for this year’s egg roll, a tradition that dates to the 1870s and is held on Easter Monday.

The lawn included a school house activity area, reading nook, talent show, field trip to the farm, Picture Day, a physical “EGGucation” zone, a snack-time tent and other activities, according to the White House.

“I’ve seen again and again that learning doesn’t only happen in the classroom,” Mrs. Biden said. “We turned the South Lawn into a school community. What brings it to light is all of you.”

The White House expects 30,000 people to take part in the daylong event, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

“Welcome to your house, the White House. Happy Easter,” Mrs. Biden said.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.