The price of stamps will increase this summer under a plan announced Monday by the U.S. Postal Service, with the cost of mailing a bill or letter rising to 66 cents from the current 63 cents — less than six months after the last rate hike.

The postal service blamed inflation and “the effects of a previously defective pricing model” for the continuing rate hikes, which have hit every six months in recent years. The last rate hike took effect Jan. 22.

The Postal Regulatory Commission has to approve the planned hikes, which would go into effect July 9. While first-class mail rates would rise to 66 cents for the first ounce, the current 24-cent charge for each additional ounce would remain unchanged. Metered first-class letters would rise from 60 cents to 63 cents for the first ounce.

Also increasing would be the cost of domestic and international postcards, one-ounce international letters, certified mail, post office box rentals, money order fees and mailing insurance.

“The Postal Service continues to offer a great value in mailing and has some of the lowest rates in the industrialized world and is self-funded and generally does not receive tax dollars for operating expenses. It relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations,” USPS spokesman David P. Coleman wrote in an email to The Washington Times.

Periodic rate increases are viewed as an essential part of the agency’s “Delivering for America” plan announced in 2021. Speaking at the American Enterprise Institute in July 2022, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said: “It’s going to take several years before we can ease up” on rate hikes, “especially in this inflationary environment.”

A complete rundown of the USPS’ price filing is on the Postal Regulatory Commission’s website under the Daily Listings section at prc.gov/dockets/daily and Docket No. R2023-2.

• Mark A. Kellner can be reached at mkellner@washingtontimes.com.