Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to make his first public visit to South Carolina, a critical 2024 primary state, later this month.

Mr. DeSantis will join state Sen. Josh Kimbrell on April 19 for a speaking event in Spartanburg, the state lawmaker told The Associated Press.

The governor hasn’t launched a presidential bid. However, he is considered the biggest rival to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary and is taking his “Florida Blueprint” tour to places like Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan.

His stop in South Carolina will make waves because the state follows the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary at the start of the 2024 nominating cycle.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a presidential candidate, and Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican who may join the primary field, have toured their home state ahead of next year’s contests.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence have stopped by, increasing pressure on Mr. DeSantis to make the rounds.

“I’ve told everybody associated with his team, ‘You’ve got to get here early and often,’” Mr. Kimbrell told the AP. “I’ve tried to make it clear to them that, if you want to win, you’ve got to get here early.”

Mr. DeSantis has avoided direct confrontation with Mr. Trump and criticized the New York indictment of the former president. At the same time, he’s contrasted his orbit to Mr. Trump’s by pointing to the relative lack of palace intrigue and his record of electoral success last year.

“I believe that Ron DeSantis is as popular among my base as Trump is,” Mr. Kimbrell said. “But you can’t just mail it in. He’s going to have to press the flesh, roll his sleeves up, and get really serious.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.