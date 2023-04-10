President Biden on Monday said he plans on running in 2024, but he isn’t ready to make the official announcement.

Mr. Biden made the comments during a “Today” show segment on the White House Easter Egg Roll, a longstanding tradition.

“I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know,” Mr. Biden said.

“Are you saying that you would be taking part in our upcoming election in 2024?” NBC host Al Roker said. “Help a brother out, make some news for me,”

“I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden is 80, sparking speculation he will cede way to a younger alternative and say he accomplished what he set out to do by defeating Donald Trump in 2020 and passing some major legislation.

SEE ALSO: Sen. Lindsey Graham: Biden review of bungled Afghanistan withdrawal a ‘political whitewash’

The White House has repeatedly said Mr. Biden plans to seek reelection but the lack of a formal declaration has left Democrats on tenterhooks and wondering if they should prepare for an alternative.

It is unclear who would step in to lead the charge for Democrats. A number of senators have run in the past, and Democratic governors such as Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have made national waves.

Mr. Biden has hinted he would relish a rematch against Mr. Trump, who faces legal challenges but leads the GOP primary field in early polling.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.