Louisville authorities named the policeman who was critically wounded Monday trying to stop America’s latest mass shooting.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head by gunman Connor Sturgeon inside Old National Bank on Main Street and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Officer Wilt had only graduated from the police academy on March 31.

Both Mayor Craig Greenberg and interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, who led the public reaction to Monday’s shooting, helped swear him in, according to Louisville TV station WLKY.

Officer Wilt “ran towards the gunfire today to save lives,” the Louisville police department tweeted in praise of him.

As of 3 p.m., his condition after brain surgery was stable, the department said.

Another officer, whom authorities did not name, was grazed in the gunfight with Sturgeon.

Four people in the bank — Tommy Elliott, Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt and Juliana Farmer — were killed, as was Sturgeon.

