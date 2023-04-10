Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania will seek reelection in 2024, giving Democrats a boost in a key battleground state as they try to hold a narrow majority.

Mr. Casey announced his decision on Twitter early Monday.

“Folks, I’m running for re-election. There’s still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier,” he said. “Pennsylvania is one of the most competitive states in the country, and our race will be one of the most expensive and competitive in 2024.”

The senator said Pennsylvania has 67 counties, so he’d like supporters to donate $6.70 to his campaign.

Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate, but the road to preserving it is complicated in part because of a lopsided map.

The party is defending 23 seats compared to 10 for Republicans.

Democrats have incumbents running in red places, including Sen. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, and of their members, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, changed her affiliation from Democrat to independent, drawing a primary challenge from Rep. Ruben Gallego.

Given that backdrop, Democrats are hoping to lock down gains in Pennsylvania, a state with vast rural and conservative populations and a major liberal stronghold in Philadelphia.

Mr. Casey is seeking a fourth term after Democrats retained the governor’s seat in 2022 and Sen. John Fetterman overcame health challenges to beat Republican opponent Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor.

One of Mr. Oz’s primary opponents, David McCormick, could be an option for the GOP in the race against Mr. Casey. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who lost the governor’s race by a wide margin, could be another contender.

Mr. Casey had surgery earlier this year for prostate cancer but says his prognosis is good.

Mr. Fetterman, who is returning to the Senate this month after treatment for depression, started to fundraise for his Democratic partner early Monday.

“We flipped PA last year – and Bob was a huge part of that. Now, let’s return the favor,” he tweeted.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.