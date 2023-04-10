A surfer in Hawaii is in serious condition after a shark bit him in the leg Sunday, according to authorities.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the 58-year-old man was attacked in his right leg near the Kewalo Basin just before 7 a.m.

KHON-TV reported that the man’s friends saved his life by making a makeshift tourniquet with their surfboard leashes. Emergency responders came soon after and took the man to a nearby hospital.

The station reported that an 8-foot tiger shark is believed to be behind the attack.

Surfers who aided the man in the water told authorities that an aggressive shark came near them while the victim was being helped. A fisherman said he was also chased out of the area by an aggressive shark.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning’s shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,” an EMS spokesperson told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

This is the fourth shark attack in Hawaiian waters so far this year. The last time a shark attack was reported at Kewalo was in 2002.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports

