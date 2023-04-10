Former President Donald Trump on Monday ripped into his adversaries left and right, saying Democrats are relying on the “Soviet Union playbook” to undermine his 2024 presidential campaign with multiple investigations.

In a series of social media posts, Mr. Trump also went after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely 2024 rival, saying Mr. DeSantis will ruin his political career if he challenges Mr. Trump for the GOP nomination.

“If he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again,” Mr. Trump said on Truth Social.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday showed that Mr. Trump has 58% support among likely GOP primary voters, compared with 21% for Mr. DeSantis, who has not announced his candidacy. The gap has widened since Mr. Trump’s criminal indictment in New York last week; Mr. Trump previously led by 28 percentage points in the same poll before the indictment.

In other posts, Mr. Trump went after President Biden for showing weakness against China.

“The best and only way to solve the problem with China, and every other problem we have, is to get rid of Biden!!!” he wrote. “The way the U.S. is going, we will soon be in World War lll, with NO AMMUNITION!”

Referring to the New York indictments for business fraud and three other criminal probes, Mr. Trump wrote in all caps that Democrats are only waging the probes “for the purposes of election interference.”

“It will be harder for the Democrats to cheat like they did in 2020, so they are going right to the old Soviet Union playbook and using the DOJ, FBI and others in ‘Justice’ to interfere in our one sacred elections,” Mr. Trump said. “We’ve got to swamp these cheaters, and we will win!”

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Mr. Trump on charges stemming from hush money payments in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, a former porn actress who alleges Mr. Trump had sex with her. He denies it.

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has been investigating efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, won by Mr. Biden. And special counsel Jack Smith is investigating Mr. Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office, and events surrounding efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.