One man was killed and three other people were wounded after a “targeted” shooting took place Tuesday at a funeral home in Northeast D.C., according to authorities.

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said at a press conference near the scene on Benning Road that the other three people were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The chief said that some people on the block were “specifically targeted” in the shooting, but added that police are unsure why that is at this time.

Chief Contee noted that the funeral was for a homicide victim who was killed last month. A police officer was stationed on the scene at the request of the family, which the chief said is common for the funerals of homicide victims.

“It’s unfortunate that someone would be so brazen to do such an act, let alone at a funeral,” Chief Contee said. “How low can you be as a human being to target other people at a funeral?”

The chief couldn’t say how many shots were fired, or if there were one or multiple suspects involved in the shooting.

SEE ALSO: Visitor not spared from D.C.’s horrifying crime wave; grisly hotel killing adds to random attacks

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.