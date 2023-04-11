Tupperware revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday its doubts that it can keep operating, given the state of the company’s finances.

Internal projections show that the firm could default on its financial agreements as early as the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023. At that point, the food-storage company would enter into default, and it lacks the capital to repay what it has borrowed, the Form 8-K filing said.

Tupperware’s options to raise capital include selling stocks and issuing debt securities.

“Tupperware has embarked on a journey to turn around our operations and today marks a critical step in addressing our capital and liquidity position. … We are taking immediate action to seek additional financing,” Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez said in a statement.

Tupperware stock tumbled 45% Monday. The New York Stock Exchange indicated the company could be delisted since its 2022 annual report has not been filed.

While the COVID-19 pandemic saw consumers stuck at home and using Tupperware products more often, arresting a gradual decline in revenue since 2013, the return to dining out has again cut into the company’s bottom line.

Tupperware lost $14 million while selling $1.3 billion in merchandise in 2022, according to market and consumer data site Statista.

