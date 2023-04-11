Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is calling for an all-Senate classified briefing on the leaked classified documents that detail U.S. efforts to support Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, announced the request on Tuesday, though no date had yet been set for the briefing.

The Pentagon and Justice Department are leading a government-wide effort to track down the source of the classified documents, which were posted on an online message board for enthusiasts of the computer game Minecraft.

Officials called the leak a “very serious” risk to national security. But they have avoided confirming specific revelations contained in the material, including an apparent assessment of the Russia-Ukraine war, in addition to revealing sensitive intelligence regarding several other nations.

Some of the documents were marked with “top secret,” the nation’s highest classification marking.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that President Biden is receiving regular briefings on the leak.

He said the administration could not be sure whether more potential disclosures were on the horizon.

“We don’t know. We truly don’t know,” Mr. Kirby said.

Mr. Kirby said the information was not intended for public consumption and “should not be out there.” He pleaded for patience as the federal investigations proceed.

“We don’t know who’s behind this. We don’t know what the motive is,” he said. “We don’t know what else might be out there.”

The issue has raised concerns for lawmakers, who are calling for the administration to work quickly to identify the source of the leak and prevent any additional disclosures.

