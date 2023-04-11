The man who gunned down five people Monday at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, was about to be let go there.

Police said the shooter was 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who entered Old National Bank shortly before 8:40 a.m. with a rifle to carry out the massacre. The gunman was livestreaming the incident before responding officers shot and killed him.

Authorities said Sturgeon killed four bank employees during his immediate rampage — Josh Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Tommy Elliott, 63; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64. Later Monday, 57-year-old Deana Eckert, a bank executive administrative officer, died from injuries she suffered in the shooting.

Eight people were wounded in the shooting, including 26-year-old police officer Nickolas Wilt. He was shot in the head and underwent brain surgery. He’s in critical condition.

The shooter graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2020 with majors in finance and economics, according to USA Today.

Sturgeon started working at the bank in June 2021. He was a portfolio banker after interning there for three summers, but was going to be fired by the bank, according to CNN.

He attended Floyd Central High School in Floyd Knobs, Indiana, 10 miles outside of Louisville.

A high school teammate told The Daily Beast that Sturgeon was a smart, popular student who played multiple high school sports, including track, football and basketball.

“I know everyone always says this about shooters, but I truly would have never expected it to be him,” said the teammate, who asked to remain anonymous.

Sturgeon had tweets that were critical of police violence and former President Donald Trump, as well as some that supported the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

