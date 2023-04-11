Rep. Elise Stefanik has raised $3 million the past three months for the GOP effort to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.

Mrs. Stefanik, a New York Republican who serves as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, said a large portion of the money came from small-dollar donors.

“I am grateful for the hundreds of thousands of grassroots donors in upstate New York and across the country,” said Mrs. Stefanik. “We will work our hardest to defeat the Democrats across New York and the country, to protect and expand our House Majority and elect President Trump.”

Mr. Stefanik’s fundraising haul is larger than that raised by senior House GOP leaders. The money will go to protecting the narrow four-seat House majority that Republicans won in the 2022 midterms. A specific emphasis will be placed on New York, where five House Republicans were elected last year in districts carried by President Biden in 2020.

As part of that effort, Mrs. Stefanik is launching a battleground fund to counter the $45 million that Democratic super PACs are pledging to spend in the Empire State.

“Elise has been tremendously helpful to the entire New York delegation,” said Rep. Marc Molinaro, a New York Republican whose seat is being heavily targeted by Democrats in 2024. “She understands how important it is for New Yorkers to have strong conservative voices representing them in Congress.”

Mrs. Stefanik is the highest-ranking Republican from New York state. Both Mr. Molinaro and New York GOP Rep. Andrew Garbarino say she is “without a doubt the leader” of the New York

congressional delegation.

First elected in 2014, Mrs. Stefanik has emerged as a close ally of former President Donald Trump. Some political strategists speculate she could be on Mr. Trump’s shortlist for a running mate in 2024.

