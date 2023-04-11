Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced Tuesday she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“If there’s a thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s Disease sucks,” Ms. Wexton, Virginia Democrat, said in a video posted on Twitter. “Today on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I have come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s, or what some people call PD for short.”

Parkinson’s disease, according to the National Institute on Aging, is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.

Symptoms often start gradually and worsen over time. People may struggle with walking and talking. They may also have mental and behavioral changes including sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue.

Other notable figures who have been diagnosed with PD include the late former attorney general Janet Reno, the late Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia, actor Michael J. Fox, the late boxing legend Muhammed Ali, civil rights activist Jesse Jackson, artist Neil Diamond, heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne, former governor of Pennsylvania Ed Rendell and actor Alan Alda.

Ms. Wexton, 54, says the disease has primarily impacted her speech and how her mouth moves, so she is forced to speak more quickly now. It has also affected how she walks and her balance.

“What Parkinson’s is not is an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence,” she said. “So please! You are welcome to empathize, but don’t feel sorry for me.”

She also said, “I’m working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms and I’ve been feeling good and staying strong. I’ve been focusing on legislation, voting in Congress, traveling around my district, hosting constituent service events, and visiting with local businesses and schools.”

She said the diagnosis will not affect her congressional service.

The bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Parkinson’s Disease was created in 1999 and is comprised of lawmakers from both the House and Senate who seek to increase awareness of Parkinson’s disease issues on Capitol Hill.

The caucus holds occasional congressional briefings to keep lawmakers and their staffers informed of the latest Parkinson’s disease news.

The caucus members have introduced Parkinson’s-specific legislation, supported federal funding for Parkinson’s disease research and championed other legislative priorities of importance to the community.

Ms. Wexton represents the commonwealth’s 10th Congressional District and won a third term last cycle by defeating her Republican opponent, Navy veteran Hung Cao.

