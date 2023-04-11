Sen. Tim Scott’s sunny disposition, optimistic message and unique personal biography have grabbed the attention of Republicans looking for an antidote to the chaotic and unorthodox politics of former President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina lawmaker, one of just three current Black senators and the only Black Republican in the chamber, wows GOP audiences when he speaks. Colleagues see him as a cooling presence, delivering conservative principles with common sense and seriousness.

Mr. Scott has been on a listening tour for his “Faith in America” message, and it’s taken him to early primary states, brewing talk of a potential presidential run. He is nearing a final decision on whether he will run, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Whether the party is ready for a cool-down, though, remains to be seen.

“I think Sen. Scott brings a thoughtfulness and civility and a lack of hyperbolic claims — that is something people will find refreshing,” said Chip Felkel, a South Carolina-based GOP strategist. “My question is whether the base doesn’t just want to be angry.”

Mr. Scott will be in Iowa for a roundtable discussion Wednesday with homeschool families in Cedar Rapids and to address a Republican women’s group.

On Thursday, he’ll rub elbows with voters at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire, which is a must-stop for candidates circulating through the first-in-the-nation primary state.

The next day he’ll be back on home turf in South Carolina, which traditionally goes third in the primary schedule.

On a trip to Iowa earlier this year he led with his compelling personal story — how his grandfather was a cotton farmer and a single mother raised him, putting him on an unexpected path to the Senate.

He also gave some ammunition to GOP voters whose chief desire is to see Democrats squirm, pointing out that his mere existence as a conservative Republican pierces Democrats’ storylines.

“The one thing you cannot be as an African American is a conservative because, in today’s America, we actually defy their lies,” Mr. Scott said. “We stand in the face of their lies and say, ‘It ain’t so.’”

At a time when minority voters seem increasingly willing to give the GOP a new look, Mr. Scott suggests they will see plenty to like, including tax cuts, school choice and more funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“The secret sauce of the next American century ain’t that big of a secret,” he said. “It is just you and me doing what we’ve always done in the same way: trusting each other, loving each other, overcoming our differences, and then creating converts to conservatism.”

Gloria Mazza, chair of the Polk County Republicans, said voters in Iowa walked away impressed.

“He was very down to earth,” said Ms. Mazza, who is staying neutral in the race. “He approached the audience when most stay on stage. His vision for the country is calming in a sense.”

Mr. Felkel said Mr. Scott’s focus on the economy and taxes has elevated him in the eyes of the business community as has his ability to not get as bogged down in the cultures wars as others in the party.

“Obviously being an African American member of the Senate he has a particular life story that is appealing, life experiences that others can’t necessarily identify with, but that makes him equipped to tell a little-c conservative story that may have some appeal,” he said.

Mr. Scott is one of the most well-liked lawmakers on Capitol Hill where he was one of the lead authors of the Trump tax cuts and a champion for so-called opportunity zones, which incentivized private investment in the downtrodden communities.

He’s also been a lead GOP negotiator in the post-George Floyd legislative push to revamp law enforcement.

The talks stalled out, but it gave Mr. Scott a chance to show off his negotiating skills.

“What he brings to the table, which is maybe a little bit different, is being in the U.S. Senate he has been in the middle of the national debate on legislation,” said Chris Ager, chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party. “He has that perspective since he is the only prospective presidential candidate that is sitting U.S. senator.”

Mr. Trump leads most early polls of GOP primary voters, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to become a candidate after his state legislature adjourns in June.

Mr. Scott barely registers in surveys.

That’s largely due to his lower-profile approach to politics — something his trips to early primary states are intended to cure.

Another South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, is already in the presidential race.

It was Ms. Haley who elevated Mr. Scott in 2013 to fill the seat of Jim DeMint, who left to run the Heritage Foundation. Mr. Scott would go on to win re-election in 2014, 2016 and 2022.

