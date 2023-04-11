Soon after China concluded military drills around Taiwan, the U.S. and the Philippines on Tuesday initiated Balikatan 2023, described by officials as the largest joint exercise in decades involving the longtime treaty allies.

Balikatan — Tagalog for “shoulder to shoulder” — will run until April 28 and involve almost 18,000 military personnel from both countries. This year marks the 38th iteration of the exercise and will incorporate training missions throughout the Philippines.

“The Balikatan exercise enhances both the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the United States Armed Forces’ tactics, techniques and procedures across a wide range of military operations,” Col. Medel Aguilar, an AFP spokesman, said in a statement. “It increases our ability to work together effectively and efficiently in response to various crisis situations.”

U.S. and Philippine troops will work side by side during drills covering maritime security, amphibious operations, humanitarian assistance and counterterrorism. Balikatan 2023 will involve twice as many troops as last year, officials said.

“Engagements such as Balikatan are important investments in our ability to work together across the spectrum of military operations, respond to crises, support the people of the Philippines and accomplish our shared missions,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Huvane, director of the Balikatan Combined Joint Information Office.

The Philippines is a key ally and the largest recipient of U.S. military assistance, equipment and training in the Indo-Pacific region.

Balikatan 2023 kicked off soon after Beijing completed three days of combat sea and air maneuvers that included a simulated mission to blockade Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

“This is a firm response to the current escalation of provocations by the U.S. in collusion with the Taiwan authorities,” Chinese military officials said in a statement. “The troops of the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Eastern Theater Command will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

