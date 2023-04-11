A New Jersey solar panel installation company, Vision Solar, is facing a class-action lawsuit filed Monday by 18 plaintiffs from Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania.

The plaintiffs contend that Vision Solar misled them about numerous aspects of their solar panel installations, including the benefits of the panels, the eligibility of homeowners for tax credits, financing for the panels and overall performance.

The suit requests a move to a jury trial as well as damages paid to the plaintiffs.

“The company cares about its own profits and revenue above all else. Their attitude is once the panels are on your roof, they’re your problem, not theirs,” Ian Sloss, a lawyer with the Connecticut law firm Silver Golub & Teitell representing plaintiffs, told WPEC, a West Palm Beach, Florida, CBS affiliate.

Vision Solar’s loan partners, Sunlight Financial and Technology Credit Union, are also being investigated, according to Silver Golub & Teitell.

Adding to Vision Solar’s troubles was a lawsuit filed by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on March 16.

“Vision Solar’s predatory practices are far and away the worst we have seen. Vision Solar preyed on low-income, elderly and disabled homeowners, pressuring them into unaffordable loans for solar panels that in some cases were never activated,” Mr. Tong said in a statement.

Vision Solar began offering its services to customers in December 2020. Mr. Tong’s office has received 14 complaints regarding the company since August 2021.

Vision Solar has not responded to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

In a statement to WPEC, Vision Solar Chief Marketing Officer Bennett Andelman said, “Not discussed in this class-action lawsuit is the fact that we have completed or have made significant progress on the majority of the projects associated with these customers indicated in the suit. We will continue to work with each of them, and anyone else, who files a claim until their projects are fully operational and they are satisfied or through their request for cancellation.”

