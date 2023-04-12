A Baltimore man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an El Salvadoran woman who was visiting the U.S. last month for her grandson’s funeral.

Prince George’s County police said that they charged Troy Medley, 36, with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo in Capitol Heights on March 29. The charges came after Mr. Medley was taken into custody on unrelated charges in Baltimore last week.

De Carrillo’s family said that the victim died when a car pulled up next to theirs and fired five shots at them before driving off, according to WDVM-TV. The victim was hit in the back by two of the bullets.

Police said there is no known connection between the shooter and the victim. Motivation is still being investigated.

Mr. Medley remains in custody in Baltimore and awaits extradition to Prince George’s County.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.