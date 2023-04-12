Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Wednesday that she has asked to be taken off the Senate Judiciary Committee temporarily, allowing another Democrat to take her place so the panel can process President Biden’s judicial nominees.

The California Democrat’s extraordinary move came after fierce criticism from within her party over her prolonged health-related absence, which has hindered Democrats’ attempt to push through as many Biden judges as possible.

She said she’d hoped to have been back by now, but she’s faced complications and thus wants Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer to put someone else on the panel to cast key votes.

“I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work,” she said in a statement.

Ms. Feinstein is suffering from shingles.

She said her doctors have told her it’s not safe to travel, so she’s working from home in San Francisco.

The Judiciary Committee, like the Senate overall, is narrowly divided. Democrats hold an 11-10 advantage on the panel. That means that with Ms. Feinstein absent, a nominee can be bottled up in committee if all Republicans oppose it.

The last judge to clear the committee was in early March.

Ms. Feinstein, 89, is the most senior Democrat on the committee and normally would be chairing the panel. But she was pressured into not taking that post by fellow Democrats, who have questioned her age and abilities.

Her absence from the Senate — she cast her last vote on Feb. 16 — has renewed calls for her to resign immediately, which on Wednesday spread to sitting Democratic lawmakers.

She has already announced that she won’t seek re-election in 2024, igniting a fierce battle among Democrats to replace her in reliably-blue California.

