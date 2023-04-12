Former President Donald Trump plans to participate in the first cattle call of the 2024 GOP presidential race in Iowa — remotely.

Mr. Trump’s campaign announced he will deliver remarks via video at the April 22 Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Victory Conference.

The list of confirmed speakers for the event includes former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, both of whom are exploring presidential runs, as well as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessmen Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also has a featured speaking slot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is running second in most polls behind Mr. Trump, has been invited to speak, along with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Govs. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia.

Mr. Trump placed second in the Iowa caucuses in 2016 to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, then went on to win the presidency.

Voters there will serve as the first real test of Mr. Trump’s grip on the party.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Mr. Trump’s support eroding in the state ahead of the 2024 caucuses. The number of people who said they would “definitely” vote for him sank more than 20 points since June 2021.

Since September 2021 Mr. Trump’s favorability fell from 91% to 80% among Republicans. His unfavorable rating climbed from 7% in 2021 to 18%.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.