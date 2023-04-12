The family of Evan Gershkovich says it is encouraged by the State Department’s determination that The Wall Street Journal reporter is “wrongfully detained” in Russia and that it appreciates a recent call with President Biden.

Mr. Gershkovich, who reported on the Russian economy, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on March 29 and charged with U.S.-directed espionage, an accusation his employer and the U.S. government called bogus.

In a statement, the Gershkovich family thanked Mr. Biden for saying “that the U.S. government is doing everything in its power to bring him home as quickly as possible.”

“In addition to being a distinguished journalist, Evan is a beloved son and brother,” the family said Tuesday. “There is a hole in our hearts and in our family that won’t be filled until we are reunited.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined on Monday that Mr. Gershkovich was wrongfully detained, a designation that elevates his case and will task a segment of the State Department with gaining his release.

“We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic,” Mr. Biden said before departing for a trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Many believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is using U.S. detainees as diplomatic pawns against the backdrop of his invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. used a prisoner swap to free U.S. basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medal winner Brittney Griner, though it’s unclear how the American side plans to negotiate for the release of Mr. Gershkovich and a second U.S. detainee, Paul Whelan.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.