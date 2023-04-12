Warner Bros. Discovery is set to combine its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services this year.

The new streaming service, called simply Max, is expected to launch in May or June. According to a news report, the service will cost $16 a month, the same as HBO Max, but will have more expensive subscription offers that remove advertisements.

The merger will bring together HBO original content like “Game of Thrones” and “Succession” with Discovery reality shows like “Property Brothers” and “Dr. Pimple Popper.”

The rebranding news, reported by The New York Times, comes after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery last year. Spearheaded by Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, the $43 billion deal made headlines after it resulted in the shuttering of several big-name productions like the “Batgirl” movie and a sequel to “Scoob!”

The deal also saw several animated shows canceled from HBO Max.

The merger caught the attention of Congress. Despite the Department of Justice not challenging the merger, several Democratic lawmakers called on the DOJ to open an investigation.

In a letter to the DOJ, Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas, David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called the deal harmful to workers.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.