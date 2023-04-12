As Jeff Bezos mulls whether to submit a formal offer for the Washington Commanders, the Amazon founder reportedly won’t be bringing along some of the celebrities who were mentioned as interested in joining his bid.

Rapper Jay-Z and actor Matthew McConaughey are no longer attached to Bezos’ pursuit of the Commanders, Puck reported Tuesday. The outlet reported that Jay-Z was “never” part of Bezos’ campaign, while McConaughey isn’t committed to Bezos and has been talking to a variety of prospective ownership groups.

Jay-Z and McConaughey emerged early on as potential minority partners for Bezos. People reported that Jay-Z was in talks about a “joint venture” with Bezos and the two were later spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles. McConaughey — a lifelong Washington fan — was reportedly “actively exploring” a bid, with the New York Post reporting that he was joining Bezos’ contingent with Jay-Z.

Puck reported that it wouldn’t be surprising to see McConaughey join another group. Commanders owner Dan Snyder has received at least two formal bids for the franchise as billionaires Josh Harris and Steve Apostolopolous have each submitted offers each worth $6 billion.

Harris’ bid, in particular, has a notable number of investors involved. The Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner has partnered with Maryland billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson to pursue Washington.

Still, Bezos looms over the Commanders’ sale process. Though he has not formally submitted an offer, Bezos has reportedly hired banker Allen & Company to help him evaluate a bid. If Bezos does formally jump in, he’s likely to be considered the frontrunner because his personal wealth likely would allow him to trump other offers.

Multiple outlets reported earlier this year that Snyder barred Bezos from bidding on the franchise because of the role The Washington Post, owned by Bezos, has played in exposing and reporting on a workplace misconduct scandal inside the team. Other outlets like Fox Business, Front Office Sports and Puck have reported that Snyder may still be open to considering an offer from Bezos. Front Office Sports reported this week that Snyder was holding out hope that another bidder would jump into the bidding.

Puck reported that Snyder and Bezos spoke over the holidays about the team.

“If you [expleitive] tell me that Bezos puts in a bid that is $250 million more than anybody else and Dan won’t take it, you’re smoking dope,” a source who knows Snyder “well” told the outlet. “Dan will give Bezos a piggyback ride around the building on opening day next year for $250 million, OK?”

Commanders President Jason Wright told The Washington Times last month that he anticipates a sale of the franchise, noting that it would be a “substantial boost” for the team. That impact, he said, will be felt most on the business side of the building.

“When there’s an ownership change, we’ll be able to absorb the momentum of that,” Wright said, later adding, “They know that. I’m not saying anything that Dan and Tanya (Snyder) don’t know.”

