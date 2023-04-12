A missing Texas woman was found Friday by a fisherman after he spotted her submerged Jeep in the middle of a lake, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that the fisherman called police on Friday about noticing the black Jeep on the southern end of Lake o’ the Pines in east Texas.

Deputies responded to the scene and prepared to pull the vehicle ashore when they discovered there was a woman inside the Jeep.

The woman, who was not identified, was safely removed from the car and taken to the hospital. Pictures shared by the sheriff’s office showed two men helping the woman aboard their boat.

It was later determined that the woman was listed as a missing person in nearby Longview.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.