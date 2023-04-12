Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he sometimes sleeps at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Despite having the means to sleep at home, Mr. Musk told the BBC on Tuesday that he likes to sleep in secluded parts of the office.

“There’s a library that nobody goes to, up on the seventh floor. And there’s a couch there, and I sleep there sometimes,” he said.

The billionaire is no stranger to sleeping at the office. He told investors back in November that he used to sleep in Tesla factories for years.

“I was living in the factory in Fremont [California] and the one in Nevada for three years straight. Those were my primary residences.” Mr. Musk said.

Mr. Musk believes he is motivating his workers by sleeping in the office. He wanted his “circumstances to be worse than anyone else at the company.”

When Mr. Musk took over Twitter last year, he told employees they had to dedicate themselves to an “extreme hardcore” attitude or leave. Part of that mindset means working long hours in the office and sometimes sleeping there.

