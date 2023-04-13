The end is near and Washington Commanders fans couldn’t be happier.

Social media was inundated with Commanders fans, among others, celebrating Thursday afternoon’s news that owner Dan Snyder has agreed in principle to sell the NFL team to Philadelphia billionaire Josh Harris.

“I have tears in my eyes. Tears of pure joy. Dan Snyder is gone, Washington Redskins/Commanders finally have a chance to restore a real franchise,” fan @BogeyLife1 tweeted.

Mark Moseley Jr., son of Washington Redskins kicker and 1982 NFL MVP Mark Moseley, tweeted that he was looking forward to his 40s after two decades of Snyder.

Well it’s over. Now let’s bring a championship back to Washington. Build something our kids can want to be fans of. Thank you Dan Snyder for wasting all of my 20’s and 30’s. 40’s are going to be great. Look forward to meeting up with fans again at the stadium. #HTTC — Mark Moseley Jr (@MarkMoseley3) April 13, 2023

Actor Christopher Meloni of “Law & Order” fame suggested that the name be changed upon the team changing hands.

“Congrats to the @Commanders I humbly suggest you now change the name. Again.”

When prompted, Meloni said that Commanders had too much of a British Navy vibe, suggesting a return to a more Native American-inspired theme for the team.

That name belongs somewhere at a cocktail party where “the Admiralty” and “her majesty’s navy” is being bandied about.



I have two controversial suggestions @Commanders



The Washington Football Club- with an American Indian war club on the helmet OR…

The Warpath https://t.co/Kj1ogT5yLg — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 13, 2023

The man behind a Twitter account that tracked Snyder’s yacht and private jets celebrated by posting a profane video in which he shotgunned a beer, ending his tweet with “#MissionAccomplished.”

Multiple fans posted an image of Snyder photoshopped onto a statue of former Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein that was toppled two decades ago during the war in Iraq.

Other fans took a spiritual tone and thanked the divine.

One fan @KelleyAnneMac posted a tweet was accompanied by a cartoon of a bloodied Snyder from the long-running animated show “South Park.”

“Call your Dad. Pop a bottle of champagne. Dance on Dan Snyder’s tiny grave. THANK YOU GOD, THE BAD MAN IS GONE. HAIL. #SELLTHETEAM,” the tweet reads.

Ubiquitous in many tweets were reaction clips, often used on social media.

Among the clips that captured how fans feel about the agreement in principle was one used in a tweet from fan Jacky Knobs — an audio clip of the Steam hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

“Goodbye Dan Snyder,” Knobs tweeted laconically.

Goodbye Dan Snyder pic.twitter.com/63F0f3Ff1S — Jacky Knobs (@JackyKnobs) April 13, 2023

