Splash Mountain is drying up for good at Disneyland by the end of May.

Disney Parks announced the closing date at its California theme park on its corporate blog. The ride’s final day in operation will be May 30.

The log ride is being replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Disney’s 2009 animated movie “The Princess and the Frog.”

The new ride will still keep the log flume format, but will instead focus on the story of Princess Tiana, “whose pride and perseverance remind us of a universal truth: Within us lies the potential to make our dreams come true,” Disney Parks wrote.

Disney announced during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020 that it would remake its Splash Mountain rides at its California and Florida theme parks.

Splash Mountain, which opened in the late 1980s, is based on the 1946 movie “Song of the South,” which portrayed Black Americans during the Reconstruction era right after the Civil War.

Disney World in Florida shut down its Splash Mountain ride in January.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney World in Orlando, Florida, next year.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.