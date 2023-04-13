JPMorgan Chase is putting an end to most remote work for its managing directors, according to an internal memo sent Wednesday.

The bank told them they must be in the office five days a week, stressing how management on the scene can inspire the rest of the staff.

“Our leaders play a critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our business. They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings.” the memo reads, according to the New York Post, which obtained the memo.

Most JPMorgan employees, like many other corporate workers, operate on a hybrid work model that requires them to be in the office at least three days a week. According to the memo, some in management are concerned that employees haven’t been meeting their in-office requirements.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon hasn’t exactly been a friend to hybrid or remote work.

“You have to look at the flaws of the Zoom world,” he told Yahoo! Finance. “It doesn’t work for an apprenticeship program. It doesn’t work for spontaneous stuff. Management by Hollywood Squares slows down honesty and decision-making.”

In the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, many corporations are asking their employees to return to the office. Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Salesforce and Apple are among those that want employees back in the office part- or full-time.

As of January, 50% of U.S. workers are primarily in-office while 28% are mostly remote, according to LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.