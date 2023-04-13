A “belligerent” Target shopper in Ohio was punched in the face by an employee after she had demanded “reparations” to cover a bill of more than $1,000.

The incident took place last October at a store in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash, according to the court documents obtained this week by local Fox affiliate WXIX-TV.

A cashier told police that 37-year-old Karen Ivery became “belligerent” and “totally unruly” when she discovered that she couldn’t pay her $1,051 bill.

A supervisor called in by the cashier told police that Ms. Ivery, who is Black, wanted Target to give her reparations because “she’s owed this.”

Ms. Ivery “then went on a spiel about how I’ve lived a privileged life and she’s owed this,” the supervisor, a woman, told a police officer, according to court documents.

“I decided to take a stand,” Ms. Ivery told police at the time, according to body-camera footage. “This is my Rosa Parks moment.”

The shopper was accused of going “haywire” and screaming after she had already pushed the supervisor into the soda machines by the store’s cafe, according to the documents.

A loss prevention officer, identified by the New York Post as Zach Cotter, attempted to calm Ms. Ivery down, but she couldn’t be appeased and instead followed him back to the security office.

That’s when the supervisor said that Ms. Ivery forced her way into the office after Mr. Cotter tried to lock her out.

Moments later, he punched Ms. Ivery in the face while “in fear for my safety,” according to court documents.

Ms. Ivery made other political critiques during the altercation and its aftermath, WXIX reported.

She told officers she was trying to have a “larger conversation” about “how money works,” claimed that “money has not treated people equally,” and said “the system is rigged against people doing the right thing.”

Ms. Ivery was charged and later convicted of disorderly conduct over the incident. She was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $110.

Reparations have entered the national spotlight in recent years, with a statewide committee in California suggesting that eligible Black residents be paid over $220,000. A separate committee in San Francisco suggested that the city’s Black residents be paid $5 million.

There was no indication that Mr. Cotter was charged in the incident.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.