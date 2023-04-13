The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum is offering $25,000 to the first person who recovers a 2.2-pound or larger specimen from a meteorite that fell in the state last weekend.

On Saturday at 11:55 a.m., a fireball streaked over Canada’s New Brunswick province, with sonic booms heard in nearby Calais, Maine.

NASA radar recorded meteorites falling for four minutes 40 seconds.

The radar recorded meteorite masses of 0.05 to 11.3 ounces, well short of the 2.2-pound rock the museum seeks, but NASA noted that larger meteorites might not have been picked up by its radar.

In addition to the reward offer announced Wednesday, the museum, which owns large pieces of the Moon and Mars, will buy other meteorites found from the fall.

The best place to look for the debris would be west of Canoose, New Brunswick, by the Canadian-American border.

The reward money is not limited to Americans, the museum said.

Finding the meteorite will not be simple, given the sparsely populated, wooded environment, but it will be easier to find than most. Many meteorites fall into the ocean, and only eight to 10 meteorites are recovered each year worldwide.

