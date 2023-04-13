Wellness drink manufacturer Botanic Tonics is facing a class action lawsuit claiming the company added an addictive ingredient to one of its products without informing consumers.

Romulo Torres was a recovering alcoholic when he began drinking Feel Free, a drink manufactured by Botanic Tonics of Santa Monica, California. Three months after buying the drink from a 7-Eleven, his entire life was upended, along with his sobriety.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Torres, from Sonoma in Northern California, developed an incredible addiction to the drink, spending upward of $3,000 a month on the product. When the strain became too much, he tried to quit. However, Mr. Torres claims he experienced severe withdrawal symptoms and soon turned to alcohol to ease the worst effects.

Mr. Torres was admitted to a hospital several times during his addiction to the product. According to the lawsuit, his symptoms were “attributed to the ingredients in Feel Free.”

Although the company says Feel Free is no more addictive than caffeine or sugar, Mr. Torres’ attorneys say the product contains an opioid-like substance known as kratom. The Food and Drug Administration has the substance listed as a “drug of chemical concern.”

The lawsuit claims the drink was part of a predatory marketing strategy that targeted recovering addicts like Mr. Torres.

Botanical Tonics could not immediately be reached for comment.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.