Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted fellow Democrats for saying Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign over her prolonged medical absence that has kneecapped the confirmation of President Biden’s judicial nominees.

Mrs. Pelosi told reporters Wednesday that such resignation calls would not exist if Ms. Feinstein were a man.

“I don’t know what political agendas are at work that are going after Sen. Feinstein in that way,” the Californian said. “I’ve never seen them go after a man who was sick in the Senate in that way.”

Ms. Feinstein, 89, has been absent from the chamber since she was diagnosed with shingles in February, leaving Mr. Biden’s judicial nominees in limbo. Without the California Democrat’s vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee, nominees unable to muster bipartisan support have been blocked from advancing to the full chamber.

Ms. Feinstein has said she will not seek reelection next year in the seat she’s held for over 30 years, but two House Democrats have made the extraordinary call for her to resign early so a healthier successor can be appointed. Those Democrats are Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota.

“It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign,” Mr. Khanna tweeted Wednesday. “We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people.”

Mr. Phillips wrote in a tweet that while Ms. Feinstein “is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable,” it’s become “a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet.”

Ms. Feinstein responded to those calls by making a small concession but gave no indication she will resign. She asked that her seat on the Judiciary Committee be temporarily assigned to another Democrat by the Senate, a rare move in the middle of a session of Congress that could prompt resistance from Senate Republicans.

She added that her return “has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis” and that she hopes to return “as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel.”

Concerns have mounted for years over Ms. Feinstein’s cognitive health. But she has shown no intent to leave office before her term ends in January 2025, and her allies have accused critics of ageism.

Several prominent Democrats have already lined up to succeed Ms. Feinstein, including Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Mrs. Pelosi, who has endorsed Mr. Schiff, described Ms. Feinstein as “a champion for California” and someone who “deserves that respect to get well and be back on duty.”

She added, “For 20 years, I have been the leader or the speaker of the House fighting for California. I have seen up close and firsthand her great leadership for our country, but especially for our state of California.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.