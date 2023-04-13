The nonbinary former Energy Department official accused of serial luggage theft has avoided jail time in one of the cases.

Samuel Brinton, 35, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor theft charges in a luggage theft at Las Vegas airport in Nevada last July and received a suspended jail sentence of 180 days.

He also was ordered Wednesday, according to a report in the Daily Mail, to pay $3,670 to the theft victim.

Brinton initially had been charged with felony theft because, according to authorities at the time, the stolen goods were worth $3,670.

Misdemeanor theft, according to the Daily Mail, means the stolen goods were worth less than $1,200.

Before being fired when an arrest warrant was issued for him, Brinton was deputy assistant secretary of the Energy Department’s office of spent fuel and waste disposition.

Citing Las Vegas court records, the Daily Mail said Brinton was told to stay out of trouble.

He faces one other formal charge of luggage theft and has been accused in a third such case.

