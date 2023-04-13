A man died Wednesday after being shot inside a McDonald’s in Northeast D.C., according to authorities.

Metropolitan Police said the incident took place around 6:15 p.m. at the restaurant on the 1600 block of Benning Road NE. Police found a man there who was unconscious and not breathing.

A woman who spoke with local ABC affiliate WJLA-TV said she saw the suspect wearing a ski mask and confirming the victim’s identity with someone over the phone before shooting the man.

“It makes me sad,” the woman, who wasn’t identified, told the station. “It makes me really sad that I could lose my life or my son could lose his life because of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police said they are looking for the armed suspect, describing him as a Black man with twists in his hair and wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.