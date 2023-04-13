A man in his 20s who worked on a U.S. military base may be behind a major leak of secret U.S. intelligence documents that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm and multiple investigations by the Biden administration.

The unidentified man reportedly shared the classified information — mostly about U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine in its war with Russia — on the Discord chat app, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The leaker reportedly identified himself only as OG and ran a Discord group called Thug Shaker Central. A fellow member of the chat group spoke to The Post, saying he knew the leaker’s true identity and location but said he wouldn’t help authorities track him down.

The man identified as OG copied classified information he was privy. He eventually resorted to taking photographs and sharing them with other members of his Discord group.

The classified documents contained images of the battlefield in Ukraine and updates there on troops, including U.S. Army Special Forces personnel.

U.S. officials said they haven’t identified the suspected leaker or how the sensitive documents became public. The Justice Department and the Pentagon are investigating the security breach.

“They were somewhere in the web. Where exactly and who had access at that point, we don’t know. We simply don’t know at this point,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday at a State Department press conference.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.