Worlds of Fun wasn’t having much of it last weekend, so the Kansas City, Missouri, amusement park has implemented a new chaperone policy beginning this Saturday.

Last Saturday, the opening day of the park’s 50th anniversary season, a fight broke out among as many as 150 youngsters at around 7:30 p.m.

Park security, including off-duty officers from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas City Police Department, moved to break up the fracas.

During the process of breaking up the scrums, one Clay County deputy was punched in the face by a teenage girl, who was arrested and released to the custody of her parents.

To prevent such events from reoccurring, the park has implemented a new chaperone policy. After 4 p.m. each day, no guests under 15 will be admitted or allowed to stay in the park without a chaperone of at least 21 years of age.

Chaperones must present a valid form of government identification at ticket entry and must be available by phone and stay inside the park during the party’s visit.

“A safe, family-friendly atmosphere of Worlds of Fun is the type of experience our guests expect and deserve. This policy was put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again,” Worlds of Fun said on its website.

