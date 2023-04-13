The U.S. Marshals Service has found missing Ohio 14-year-old Trinee Washington, who had disappeared from the custody of family services last July 9.

Ms. Washington had, before going missing, been in the custody of Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services. On Wednesday, she was found in the company of a 41-year-old man in Columbus, Ohio. The unnamed man is now under investigation, authorities said.

Law enforcement has not determined what Ms. Washington was doing, or who else she might have been around, in the nine months she was missing.

“Every day mattered for this 14-year-old girl. We can rest easy knowing she is safe,” said U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott.

This case was not the first time she has gone missing.

Ms. Washington went missing for two days in August 2020, before disappearing again on March 12, 2021, according to WKYC-TV, a Cleveland NBC affiliate. She went missing again on Aug. 4 2021, according to WJW-TV, a Cleveland Fox affiliate.

